Bakers Basin bridge in Lawrence reopened

The Bakers Basin bridge in Lawrence is now open to traffic, according to Mercer County officials. The 80-year old bridge on Bakers Basin Road was replaced. The project took about three months to complete. The old bridge carrying Bakers Basin Road over the Shipetaukin Creek was considered structurally deficient due to poor condition of the substructure, with a sufficiency rating of 45.6 on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the best and 0 being the worst.

The replacement bridge is a single-span structure. It has two 12-foot travel lanes, two 5-five foot shoulders, one 6-foot sidewalk, and four-rail bridge railings. Concrete beams with a polymer concrete overlay were used for the bridge substructure. Midlantic Construction, LLC of Barnegat replaced the bridge at a cost of $1,651,142.