﻿Princeton Area Community Foundation announces two new members named to board of trustees

Nicole Bronzan (l) and Bernard Flynn (r).

The Princeton Area Community Foundation Board of Trustees appointed two new members, Nicole Bronzan and Bernard Flynn, at its December meeting.

Bronzan, a senior communications officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, is a Princeton resident. She has been a senior communications officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation since 2015. Previously, she was the communications director at ProPublica, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative new nonprofit. She was also an editor at The New York Times. She also worked at Freedom to Marry, an organization that fought for marriage equality, and oversaw media and grassroots outreach at the Legal Action Center.

Flynn is the retired President and CEO of the NJM Insurance Group, lives in Delran in Burlington County. He served as President and CEO of NJM Insurance Group for a decade, retiring in April. From 2009 to 2013, he was also chairman of the board of NJM Bank FSB, a subsidiary of NJM. He is currently an advisory director for the NJM Boards. Before joining NJM in 1993, he was a state deputy attorney general and served as counsel for the state commissioner of insurance. He previously served as co-chair of Greater Trenton, chairman of Choose New Jersey, and as a trustee for Public Media New Jersey, Inc.

Two board members, Carol Herring and Lisa Skeete Tatum, completed their terms of service this month.