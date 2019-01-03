Two new Princeton Council members sworn in at annual reorganization meeting

Krystal Knapp
January 3, 2019

Dwaine Williamson and Eve Niedergang were each sworn in for three-year terms on the Princeton Council on Thursday night. They replace Heather Howard and Lance Liverman, who decided not to seek another term on the governing body. The six-member governing body is comprised of all Democrats.

Jenny Crumiller was named president of the council for the third year in a row. County

Executive Brian Hughes, District 16 New Jersey Assembly representatives Roy Freiman and Andrew Zwicker, and several other county officials attended the meeting at the municipal building on Witherspoon Street.

Dwaine Williamson (r) is sworn in by Rhinold Ponder.
Eve Niedergang (r) is sworn in by Melissa Hager.
Councilwoman Jenny Crumiller (c) is sworn in for a second year as council president by Princeton Mayor Liz Lempert.

