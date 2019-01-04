Michelle Pirone Lambros will run for Princeton Council seat again this year

Michelle Pirone Lambros





Michelle Pirone Lambros has announced that she will seek a seat on the Princeton Council this year and will run in the Democratic primary.

Two seats for three-year terms on the council will be on the ballot this year. Councilman Tim Quinn is seeking a second term. Council President Jenny Crumiller has announced that she will not run again.

Lambros, a Princeton native, unsuccessfully sought a seat on the council in the Democratic primary last year.

An advocate for local businesses and diversity, she said her candidacy is motivated by a desire to preserve the unique small town qualities of Princeton through “conscientious progress.”

“Princeton is facing numerous challenges in the near term, including balancing municipal project funding and property tax increases, meeting the affordable housing obligation, supporting the business community, resolving the parking meter situation, and the stewardship of the residential landscape,” Lambros said. “These challenges call for collaboration, communication, and creativity. I stand ready to serve our community and help guide it through these important decisions.”

She said the call to the “Blue Wave” of women running for office was another driving force behind her move toward public service. In 2018, she received training from Emerge America. The organization recruits, trains and provides a network for Democratic women seeking to run for office.

Lambros serves on the town’s zoning board, is a member of the Princeton Merchants Association, the Greater Princeton Chamber of Commerce, the Italian American Sportsmen’s Club, and the Arts Council. of Princeton. She is an active member of the Princeton Community Democratic Organization. She helped several Congressional candidates during the midterm elections, and most recently was the nominating committee chair of the PCDO.

She earned a master’s degree in international affairs from The George Washington University in Washington D.C. and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. A veteran entrepreneur, her newest venture, Princeton Promotions, will launch Princeton Restaurant Week in early 2019. The event is sponsored by the Princeton Merchants Association.

“I’ve lived and traveled all over the world, and I can say that hands down, Princeton is one of the best places to live,” Lambros said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve as an elected official, and help assure that our town continues to be a safe, beautiful, thriving community.”