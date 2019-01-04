Princeton Council approves 2019 professional, board and commission appointments

The Princeton Council voted to approve several professional appointments for 2019 at the annual reorganization meeting on Thursday night. The council approved citizen appointments to boards, committees and commissions. Officials also voted on governing body member assignments to boards for the year.

Professional Appointments

John McCarthy, III was reappointed as municipal judge for three years.

Trishka Cecil was appointed municipal attorney, and the law firm she works for, Mason, Griffin & Pierson, P.C., was named as the assistant municipal attorney for 2019. The contract is capped at $126,000 in fees.

Kimberly Lacken will serve as municipal prosecutor for 2019, The contract caps fees at $70,000. Lacken replaced Reed Gusciora as prosecutor when he became mayor of Trenton.

Michael Barrett will serve as the public defender for the Princeton Municipal Court for 2019. He will earn up to $57,500 under the contract.

Gregory Sandusky will be paid up to $5,000 for professional land surveying services for Princeton’s land use boards in 2019.

Daniel Dobromilsky & Associates will be paid up to $6,000 to perform

landscape consulting services for reviewing land development applications.

Storm Water Management Consulting, LLC will be paid up to $15,000 for storm water management consultant services for 2019. Joseph Skupien is the president of the company. Storm Water Management Consulting also will be paid up to $6,000 for an investigation into erosion caused by Harry’s Brook near Queenston Commons.

Coded Systems, LLC for will be paid up to $21,500 for codification services to maintain the municipal code for the town of Princeton.



Bruce Eisenstein will be paid up to $10,000 to provide consulting services regarding telecommunications policy and distributed antenna systems.

Van Cleef Engineering Associates, LLC will be paid up to $30,000 for the construction of observation services on behalf of Princeton’s land use boards.

Snyder Environmental Engineering Associates will be paid up to $5,000 to review development applications on behalf of Princeton’s land use boards.

Harry Haushalter will be paid up to $60,000 to serve as special tax counsel for the municipality.

Doctor Dhwani Shah will be paid up to $28,000 for consulting services provided to Corner House.

Committee and Commission Appointments

Affordable Housing Board

Colin Vonvorys 3 years 1/1/2022

Carol Golden 3 years 1/1/2022

Dosier Hammond 3-year unexpired term ending 1/1/2020*

Maria Juega 3-year unexpired term ending 1/1/2021*

Animal Control Advisory Committee

Steve Frakt 3 years 1/1/2022



Bicycle Advisory Committee

Lisa Serieyssol 3 years 1/1/2022



Board of Health

George DiFerdinando, Jr. 3 years 1/1/2022

Linda Schwimmer 3 years 1/1/2022

Meredith Hodach Avalos 3 years 1/1/2022

Vrunda Patel 3 years 1/1/2022

Kathleen Stillo, (Alternate 1) 3-year unexpired term 1/1/2021*

Darrell Penn, (Alternate 2) 3 years 1/1/2022

Boards of Parks & Recreation

Richard Nosker 5 years 1/1/2024

Matt Frawley 5 years 1/1/2024



Citizens Finance Advisory Committee

Scott Sillars 3 years 1/1/2022

Adrienne Krepke 3 years 1/1/2022

William Dove 3 years 1/1/2022



Civil Rights Commission

Karen Hernandez-Granzen 3 years 1/1/2022

Surrinder Sharma 3 years 1/1/2022

Kim Dorman 3 years 1/1/2022

Jean Durbin 3-year unexpired term 1/1/2020*



Corner House Board

Danita Ishibashi 3 years 1/1/2022

Wendy Jolley 3 years 1/1/2022

Minnie Craig 3 years 1/1/2022



Environmental Commission

Lisa Marcus-Levine 3 years 1/1/2022

Brian Walker 3 years 1/1/2022

Zoe Volenec (Alternate 1) 2 years 1/1/2021

Marco Ramirez (Alternate 2) 2-year unexpired term 1/1/2020*



Historic Preservation Commission

David Schure 4 years 1/1/2023

Elric Endersby 4 years 1/1/2023

Thomas E. White, (Alternate 1) 2 years 1/1/2021

Brenna Campbell, (Alternate 2) 2-year unexpired term 1/1/2020*

Housing Authority

Leighton Newlin 5 years 1/1/2024



Human Services Commission

Ross Wishnick 3 years 1/1/2022

Larry Spruill 3 years 1/1/2022

Ericka Deglau 3 years 1/1/2022

Kristina Gonzalez 3-year unexpired term 1/1/2020*



Library Board of Trustees

Barak Bar Cohen 5 years 1/1/2024



Planning Board

Zenon Tech-Czarney, Princeton Environmental Commission Rep., 1 year 1/1/2020

Julie Capozzoli, Historic Preservation Rep., 4 years 1/1/2023

Gail Ullman, 4 years 1/1/2023

Mia Sacks, 4 years 1/1/2021*

Jeffrey Oakman, (Alternate 1) 2-year unexpired term 1/1/2020*

Alvin McGowen, (Alternate 2) 2 years 1/1/2021

Public Transit Committee

Debbie Disher 3 years 1/1/2022



Stony Brook Regional Sewerage Authority

David Goldfarb 5-year unexpired term 1/31/2024**



Sewer Operating Committee

David Goldfarb 3 years 1/1/2022

Shade Tree Commission

Janet Stern 5 years 1/1/2024



Site Plan Review Advisory Board

Robert Freudenberg 4 years 1/1/2023

Lisa Levine 1 year 1/1/2020

Marina Rubina 4 years 1/1/2023

Louisa Clayton 4 years 1/1/2023

Ingela Kostenbader (Alternate 1) 2 years 1/1/2021

Zoning Board of Adjustment

Harlan Tenenbaum 4 years 1/1/2023

Michael Floyd 4 years 1/1/2023

Nicholas Valvanis 4 years 1/1/2023

Bernice Chen, (Alternate 1) 2 years 1/1/2021

Michelle Pirone Lambros, (Alt. 2) 2 years 1/1/2021



Local Emergency Planning Committee

Steve Miller Citizen Appointment



*filling an unexpired term

Princeton Governing Body Assignments

Liz Lempert

Public Safety Committee

Personnel Committee

Citizens Finance Advisory Committee

Library Board of Trustees

Economic Development Task Force

Transit Trust Fund

Jenny Crumiller

Finance Committee /Citizens Finance Committee

Personnel Committee

Public Works Committee

IT Steering Committee

Sewer Operating Committee

Neighborhood Planning Task Force

Complete Streets Committee

Transit Trust Fund

PCTV Negotiating Team



Tim Quinn

Finance Committee

Public Safety Committee (Fire Commissioner)

Public Works Committee

Planning Board

Economic Development Task Force

Legal Committee

IT Steering Committee

School Board Liaison

Neighborhood Planning Task Force

Leticia Fraga

Public Safety Committee (Police Commissioner)

Personnel Committee

Human Services Commission

Economic Development Task Force

Public Art Review Committee

Local Emergency Planning Committee

Civil Rights Commission

Youth Advisory Commission



David Cohen

Finance Committee/Citizens Finance Committee

Public Works Committee

Planning Board

Historic Preservation Committee

Local Emergency Planning Committee

Bike Advisory Committee

Senior Center Liaison

PCTV Negotiating Team

Central Jersey Forum

Transit Trust Fund

Eve Niedergang

Animal Control Advisory Committee

Board of Health

Environmental Commission

Local Emergency Planning Committee

Shade Tree Commission

Public Transit Advisory Committee

Dwaine Williamson

Affordable Housing Board

Housing Authority

Legal Committee

Recreation Commission

Corner House Board

Princeton Alcohol Drug Alliance