SAVE Pets of the Week: Meet Ty and Andi

January 4, 2019

Ty is a young, smart, eager to learn, and highly motivated ‘larger than life’ black lab. He has been doing very well with loose-leash walking, sitting at doors, taking treats gently and sitting to get petted (he loves to meet people, but still wants to jump up to greet them.)  In the SAVE play yard he can catch balls in the air and he loves to fetch. At the end of the day, Ty will rollover for some snuggles and belly scratches.

Andi came to SAVE recently with her sister Frankie. Through no fault of their own, they are now here looking for their forever home. Andi is a sweet as pie senior who is looking for a place to live out her golden years. She did live with Frankie so the staff at SAVE believe that she could live with another laid back cat.

Please call  (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE to meet Ty, Andi, and other adoptable dogs and cats.  Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two — The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place. SAVE is located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman. Office hours are Sunday and Monday: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday – Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

