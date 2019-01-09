Police release identity of victim in fatal Route 1 crash

Krystal Knapp2 min readJanuary 9, 2019Add comment

A 32-year-old Plainsboro man died in a crash on Route 1 north near Meadow Road in West Windsor on Monday night after striking a tree.

At about 9:30 p.m., first responders received a report about a serious motor vehicle collision and they were dispatched to Route 1 north near the Square at West Windsor just before the Meadow Road overpass.

Zain Ahmed, 29, of North Brunswick was driving a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Adam Goldenberg was driving a gray 2008 Infiniti G35. Both drivers were heading northbound on Route 1, approaching the area of the Square at West Windsor. Police said Goldenberg struck the concrete traffic divider, then went into the center lane and hit the back corner of the Hyundai.  The Hyundai then slid and ended up hitting the concrete barrier, nose first. The Infiniti went off the roadway to the right and struck a PSE&G utility pole, breaking it, and the vehicle became airborne, police said.  The Infiniti then struck a tree, roof first.

Goldenberg, the driver of the Infiniti, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ahmed and his 25-year-old wife, the only other passenger in the Hyundai, were both uninjured.    

Route 1 North was closed for just over three hours while police conducted an on-scene investigation. Police have determined that weather and road conditions were not factors in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing. If you witnessed the crash, please contact Ptl. LaTorre at (609) 799-1222 or Latorre@westwindsorpolice.com

