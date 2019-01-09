Princeton man arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography online

Krystal Knapp1 min readJanuary 9, 20191 comment
Jose Donis-Siguil

Detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office arrested a Princeton man on Tuesday for allegedly sharing child pornography online.

Jose Donis-Siguil, 24, was arrested by two detectives at his apartment on Witherspoon Street on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, which are both second-degree crimes. He is being lodged at the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The detectives who made the arrest are assigned to the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They initiated an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri is urged anyone who has information about the online distribution of child pornography, anyone who suspects improper contact by someone communicating with children online, or anyone with information about the possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children, to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tipline at 1-888-648-6007.

Share your thoughts

1 comment
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone
#Reposting @thebentspoon with @instarepost_app -- #womensrightsarehumanrights #womansmarch #weareallinthistogether #bethechange
The March in Trenton Saturday #womensmarch
Bus headed from #Princeton to Washington today for #womansmarch

Join Our Orbit

Receive Push Notifications

Click to subscribe to notifications

Events Calendar

« January 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 11

Sculpture Exhibition

January 10 @ 10:00 am - February 8 @ 8:30 pm
Fri 11

Machinal

January 10 @ 8:00 pm - January 13 @ 10:00 pm
Fri 11

Planet® Trunk Show for the Spring 2019 Collection

January 11 @ 10:00 am - January 15 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 11

Winter Art Exhibition Opening Reception at Stuart

January 11 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 11

The Prindiville Moher Gallery Artists return to Hopewell Valley Vineyards

January 11 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 11

Tina and Friends Open Mic Night at Unionville Vineyards

January 11 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Sat 12

“From a Child’s Perspective” Fine Art Rare Nature Photography by Tasha O’Neill

January 12 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 12

Crocheting for Beginners and Beyond

January 12 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: