Princeton man arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography online

Jose Donis-Siguil

Detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office arrested a Princeton man on Tuesday for allegedly sharing child pornography online.

Jose Donis-Siguil, 24, was arrested by two detectives at his apartment on Witherspoon Street on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, which are both second-degree crimes. He is being lodged at the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

The detectives who made the arrest are assigned to the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They initiated an investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri is urged anyone who has information about the online distribution of child pornography, anyone who suspects improper contact by someone communicating with children online, or anyone with information about the possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children, to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tipline at 1-888-648-6007.