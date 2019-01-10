Griggs Farm complex destroyed by fire slated to reopen again this spring

An affordable housing complex in Princeton that was destroyed by a fire in December of 2017 is being rebuilt and will open again some time this spring.

The Griggs Farm Condominium Association is leading the building rehabilitation. Ed Truscelli, executive director of Princeton Community Housing, said the building is anticipated to be ready for re-occupancy in late April or early May, assuming there are no unforeseen issues.

A 73-year-old Princeton woman died in a fire at the complex, and 35 others residents were displaced. The cause of the fire likely was burning candles.