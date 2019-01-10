Two months of utility work slated for Alexander Road beginning Jan. 14

Beginning Monday, Jan. 14, utility work will take place on Alexander Road between Basin Street and the D&R Canal Bridge. For four weeks, there will be alternating traffic on Alexander Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while PSE&G puts in new utility poles in preparation for bridge replacement projects later this year.

Then beginning around Feb. 14, the same section of the road will be closed and detoured between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for another four weeks as workers relocate overhead utility services.

Expect delays in the area during the work. The timeline is for the utility projects is weather dependent.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation and Mercer County are replacing three bridges with wider bridges that include five-foot shoulders later this year. The projects are expected to begin in the fall.

