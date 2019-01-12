Photo of the Day: One-man parking meter protest

Krystal Knapp1 min readJanuary 12, 20191 comment

One of the most popular signs of the day Saturday on Palmer Square in Princeton was the one that read “Fix the parking meters!” Some of the counterprotesters who came to Palmer Square to spread a message that Princeton won’t tolerate racism and hate clapped, cheered or gave the thumbs up when they read the sign. Many area residents have been unhappy with not just the new parking prices, but also the implementation of the new meters, the equipment failures, and the new parking meter app. The Princeton Council will discuss parking meters Monday at 7 p.m. at a public meeting of the governing body. There will be time for public comment. The meeting will be held in the court room at 400 Witherspoon Street.

Share your thoughts

1 comment
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone
#Reposting @thebentspoon with @instarepost_app -- #womensrightsarehumanrights #womansmarch #weareallinthistogether #bethechange
The March in Trenton Saturday #womensmarch
Bus headed from #Princeton to Washington today for #womansmarch

Join Our Orbit

Receive Push Notifications

Click to subscribe to notifications

Events Calendar

« January 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sun 13

Sculpture Exhibition

January 10 @ 10:00 am - February 8 @ 8:30 pm
Sun 13

Machinal

January 10 @ 8:00 pm - January 13 @ 10:00 pm
Sun 13

Planet® Trunk Show for the Spring 2019 Collection

January 11 @ 10:00 am - January 15 @ 5:30 pm
Sun 13

“From a Child’s Perspective” Fine Art Rare Nature Photography by Tasha O’Neill

January 13 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 13

Sunday Music Series at Terhune Orchards

January 13 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 13

Singers Welcome: Choral Reading of Gilbert & Sullivan, Yoemen of the Guard

January 13 @ 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Sun 13

Princeton Bluegrass Jam

January 13 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 14

Guided Meditation

January 14 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am
%d bloggers like this: