Princeton High Studio Band raises more than $1,500 for Trenton music program

Trenton Music Makers participants at Grant Elementary School in Trenton with Amanda Kewley of the Princeton High School Band Parent Association.

A check for $1,531 was presented to the Trenton Music Makers on Jan. 10 by Amanda Kewley of the Princeton High School Band Parents Association.



The Princeton High School Studio Band raised the money at the annual Jammin’ with Santa event held on Dec. 15. The event, organized by the Band Parents Association, featured holiday tunes played by the Studio Band, photos with Santa and Mrs Claus, crafts and refreshments.

For two decades, the Trenton Music Makers program has provided children with Trenton-based opportunities to learn and play music together.