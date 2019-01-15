Expect delays on Northeast Corridor trains Jan. 25-28

January 15, 2019

Beginning on Friday, Jan. 25 at 11 p.m. and continuing until Monday, Jan. 28 at 5 a.m., Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Morris & Essex Line customers could experience service delays of up to 20 minutes in and out of New York Penn Station. New Jersey Transit officials issued an alert about the issue, and said the delays are for Amtrak track maintenance work.

