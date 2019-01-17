Thursday afternoon winter weather update for the Princeton area

Light snowfall is expected along and just outside of the I-95 corridor Thursday night. Commuters should leave extra time for the Friday morning commute and use extra caution when driving. As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Mount Hollu is forecasting one to two inches of snow for the Mercer County area, but slippery conditions are possible Friday morning.

A more significant storm that will be a mix of snow, ice and rain is expected to hit the region this weekend. Bitter cold temperatures on Monday could cause refreezing conditions and poor driving conditions.

Snow is expected to fall in Central New Jersey Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a mix of rain and snow showers is likely until about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. On Sunday, rain is expected before noon. A mix of rain and snow is expected between noon and 3 p.m., then snow from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you lose power and you are a PSE&G customer, call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734). If you are a JCP&L customer, call c 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877).

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

Tips from PSE&G to prepare for a winter storm

Create an Emergency Kit

Get a battery-powered radio, alarm clock, flashlights and extra batteries.

Stock up on bottled water and nonperishable food.

Charge your cell phone and other electronic devices.

Include a hand-operated can opener.

Build a first aid kit (Visit the American Red Cross for ideas on what to include in a basic kit.)

In the winter, keep a pile of blankets handy. If your home has a fireplace, clean the chimney of debris and stock some firewood.

Prepare for Power Outages

Charge your phones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

If you have a landline, ensure you have a corded phone. Cordless phones don’t work when the power is out.

Know how to open your garage door without electricity.

Know how to reset your home’s security system when power returns.

Prepare for Wind or Flooding

Secure outside objects like garbage cans and patio furniture.

Turn off power to natural gas appliances, and shut off natural gas supply valves.

If you must evacuate, shut off the gas valve at the meter before you leave.

Cap the open end of appliances to prevent floodwaters from entering the gas piping system

Stay away from downed wires

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires. Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything it might be in contact with. If a wire falls on or near your car, stay inside the car, call 911, and do not get out until PSE&G de-energizes the line. If you must get out of the vehicle because it is on fire, jump as far as possible away from the vehicle, with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and hop or shuffle away.