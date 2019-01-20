SAVE pets of the week: Meet Rufus and Maxine

Rufus the cat came to SAVE as a stray from Montgomery on November 11, 2018; he’s just 4 months old. While was scared at first, it didn’t take long for this cutie to start to come out of his shell. He was a little matted on arrival, so please excuse his less than impressive hair cut while his new coat grows back in! We hope Rufus will be scooped up quickly. Please don’t delay.

Maxine the dog is a beautiful, sweet, two year old boxer mix who can be goofy, playful, loving, and rambunctious. She is a petite 35 lbs. This very friendly, sweet girl can’t wait to be in her forever home.

Please call (609-309-5214) or stop by SAVE to meet Rufus, Maxine, and our other adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two. The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place. SAVE is located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman. The shelter is open Sunday and Monday from noon to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.