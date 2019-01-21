Martin Luther King Jr. was a complicated figure

Dear Editor:

Now with the warm fuzzy glow of history, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has become a saintly figure. Adjectives such as chosen and divine are used to describe him. Young people today seem to think all he did was pray and use his glorious oration to effect change.

Of course, the reality is more complicated.

King was a polarizing figure and bigots wanted to crucify him. So-called moderates said he was pushing the envelope too far and upsetting the social order of mid-century America, while some liberals saw King as the closest thing to the second coming of a messiah.

For his convictions of a fairer America, King was turned into an American outlaw. He was beaten and jailed. His family tormented. The U.S. government spied on him and infiltrated his organization. J. Edgar Hoover at the FBI, in fact, labeled King the most dangerous man in America.

King, it must be noted, was a real flesh and blood person who had his own flaws. He drank, he smoked, and he had affairs. He was human.

In my humble opinion , he is a true blue American patriot and hero. He never gave up on his philosophy of nonviolence, nor his belief that those tactics would eventually cause legalized apartheid to end in America and call attention to universal rights of people all over the planet. A lesser man would have been broken so much sooner.

Adam Bierman
Princeton

