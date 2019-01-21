Northfield Bank Foundation donates $15,000 to Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad for training

Diane Senerchia of the Northfield Bank Foundation with Mark Freda of the Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad.



The Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad has received a $15,000 grant from the Northfield Bank Foundation to support emergency medical and rescue training for the squad’s 110 volunteer and career members.

Established in 1939, the Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad provides the town’s 30,000 residents and visitors with professional emergency medical and rescue services. Last year, the squad responded to more than 3,000 calls, with an average response time of under six minutes.

“We appreciate the generosity of local businesses like Northfield Bank that help to defray our training costs,” said Mark Freda, president of the Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad. “Corporate grants help the Squad train our members on the latest emergency medical and rescue protocols.”

Established in 2007, the Northfield Bank Foundation helps non-profits improve the quality of life in the communities in which Northfield Bank does business.

“We understand the challenges of a volunteer rescue squad, and we are happy to invest in their training,” said Diane Senerchia, executive director of the foundation.



