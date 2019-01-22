Photos: Third annual Martin Luther King day of service in Hopewell

Krystal Knapp

More than 100 volunteers came out for the third annual Martin Luther King Day of Service at the Hopewell Presbyterian Church on Monday. Three Hopewell Central High School teens organized the event. Volunteers of all ages from the community and local organizations including the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and National Honors Society worked for three hours. They baked more than 1,000 cookies, tied 19 full-sized fleece blankets for the homeless, made 3,000 native “seed bombs,” tied 24 cat blankets, assembled 195 period packs and decorated hundreds of paper bags. They also collected 17 winter coats, 153 bras, recital costumes and four bags of nonperishable food items. Their efforts benefited Costume Hangers, I Support the Girls of Central and South New Jersey, Mercer Street Friends, The Rescue Mission of Trenton, Seeds to Sew International, SAVE – A Friend to Homeless Animals, and the Sourland Conservancy.


