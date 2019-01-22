Princeton Theological Seminary names new director of alumni relations

Krystal Knapp2 min read13 hours ago
The Rev. Ann Henley-Saunders

The Rev. Ann-Henley Saunders has been named the new director of alumni relations in the office of advancement at Princeton Theological Seminary, school officials said Tuesday.

Saunders received her master’s of divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary in 2014, and served as an admissions associate at the school from 2014 to 2015, traveling around the country to promote her alma mater.

Recently, she served as the associate pastor for emerging generations and young adults at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, where she built a thriving young adult ministry. She spent her early career in theater and as an elder at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York City. She currently serves as an alumni trustee for her class at the University of Virginia.

“The Rev. Saunders is a gifted pastor and builder of community who brings to this role a deep commitment to the church and an infectious enthusiasm for the mission of Princeton Seminary,” says the Rev. Anne Stewart, associate vice president for communication and deputy to the president of the seminary. “She will provide tremendous leadership for alumni relations, and we are thrilled to welcome her to this role.”

Princeton Theological Seminary was founded in 1812, and is the first seminary established by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church. Its mission is to educate church leaders worldwide. Its students, and more than 11,000 graduates, come from all 50 states and many nations around the world.

“My hope is to celebrate each member of our Princeton Seminary family, embracing the diversity of God’s gifts and calls,” Saunders said of her new job.

