Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs renovations to begin this month

2 min read

Robertson Hall, an architectural icon on the Princeton University’s campus and home of the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, will be renovated begin this month. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer of 2020.

The architect for the redesign is KPMB, a Toronto-based firm that designed Princeton University’s Julis Romo Rabinowitz and Louis A. Simpson International Buildings at 20 Washington Road.

The project, “Reimagining Robertson,” will include the first, second, third, and fourth floors, portions of the lower level, and minor updates to Arthur Lewis Auditorium.

For the duration of the project, Woodrow Wilson School administrators and faculty housed in Robertson Hall will work out of Green Hall on Washington Road.

“Upon completion, the newly redesigned Robertson Hall will provide a highly collaborative academic and professional environment that respects the building’s unique architectural heritage while meeting the 21st century needs of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Cecilia Rouse, dean of the Woodrow Wilson School. “The redesign supports our strategic planning goals to provide more functional spaces for teaching and research, increased opportunities for academic collaboration, and a stronger sense of community within the School.”

Located at the intersection of Washington Road and Prospect Avenue, Robertson Hall was designed by architect Minoru Yamasaki and built in 1965.

Renderings courtesy of the Woodrow Wilson School andarchitect KPMB.

