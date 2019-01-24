Police seek public’s help identifying driver who hit pedestrian in West Windsor

Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, a man was crossing Clarksville Road in front of West Windsor-Plainsboro High South when he was struck by a gray Kia Soul.

The 62-year-old West Windsor resident, a jogger, is in stable condition. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where it was determined that he sustained non-life threatening injuries to his ankle and head, including lacerations. 

It was dark and raining at 6:52 a.m. when the man was crossing Clarksville Road in a westerly direction near the high school. A driver heading south in a 2014-2018 titanium gray Kia Soul hit him and then fled the scene, police said. A good Samaritan passing by in a vehicle found the senior in the gutter. 

The investigation is ongoing. The Kia’s passenger side mirror was torn off from the impact of striking the man. Police are asking residents to look for a gray Kia with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and a missing mirror.

 If you have information about the incident or can identify the vehicle and driver, contact Officer LaTorre at (609) 799-1222, email Latorre@westwindsorpolice.com or call the police department’s confidential tipline at (609) 799-0452. 

