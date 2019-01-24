Princeton Restaurant Week set for March 10-17

Princeton Restaurant Week, a new event created by the local merchants’ association to highlight the variety of dining options in town, will be held from March 10 to March 17.

Participating restaurants will offer special promotions for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and prix-fixe menus. Three-course prix fixe dinner menus will be offered for $35 and lunch will be $20. Casual dining restaurants will offer special promotions, new menu items, and prix fixe menus.  

The Princeton Merchants Association hopes the event will boost business and attract both local and regional visitors. The event is co-sponsored by the MacLean Agency. Organizers hope 40 restaurants will participate in the inaugural event.

“Princeton has something for everyone,” said Jack Morrison, president of the Princeton Merchants Association. “We have fun, casual ethnic restaurants, ranging from Mexican, Korean, Indian, Chinese, Greek, Thai, all-American pancakes, and burgers to Middle Eastern Falafel. Our award-winning, fine dining, full service and BYOB restaurants include farm to table, brew pub, Mediterranean, Italian, French, and seafood along with a tremendous bar scene featuring delicious libations and small plates.”

