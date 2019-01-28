Winter weather advisory in effect for the Princeton area Tuesday

Krystal Knapp1 min read2 days agoAdd comment

Snow is possible Tuesday. Rain is expected in the morning and afternoon in the Princeton area, and is expected to turn to snow in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain is expected to change over to snow from west to east between 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and will taper off just after midnight (1-2 inches expected). Temperatures will drop quickly, causing wet surfaces to turn icy. The forecast for Tuesday is a high of 40 degrees during the day and a low of 19 degrees in the evening.

Be prepared for slippery roads and walkways. Drivers could experience hazardous conditions during the evening commute. Expect light snow or ice covered roads. Use extra caution if you are driving and leave extra time for your drive.

Wednesday, the temperature is expected to be about 19 degrees during the day, but is expected to drop to four degrees at night. Snow is possible during the afternoon and evening.

