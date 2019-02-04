Bank of Princeton will buy five Beneficial Bank branches in NJ

Krystal Knapp2 min read3 hours agoAdd comment

The Bank of Princeton has entered into an agreement to buy five branches of Beneficial Bank in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Deptford, and Sicklerville.

Beneficial has been acquired by WSFS Bank, and the merger is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of this year. The five branches the Bank of Princeton will purchase were determined to be “outside of the combined core footprint” of the merged company.

The purchase agreement provides for the transfer by Beneficial Bank to The Bank of Princeton of $190 million in deposits, the land and buildings associated with four Beneficial Bank branches, and other assets in exchange for $2.66 million, the net book value of other assets, and a deposit premium equal to 7.37% of the average daily deposits for 30 days ending on the third business day before the closing.

The purchase of the branches by The Bank of Princeton is subject to regulatory approval and certain conditions being met, including the closing of WSFS’ acquisition of Beneficial. The Bank of Princeton expects to close on its acquisition of the five Beneficial Bank branches in the second quarter of 2019. The branches will then operate under The Bank of Princeton name.

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The bank has eleven branches in New Jersey, including three in Princeton and others in Cream Ridge, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, and New Brunswick. There are also three branches in the Philadelphia, Pa. area operating as MoreBank, a division of The Bank of Princeton. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Share your thoughts

It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone
#Reposting @thebentspoon with @instarepost_app -- #womensrightsarehumanrights #womansmarch #weareallinthistogether #bethechange

Join Our Orbit

Receive Push Notifications

Click to subscribe to notifications

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 04

Media Arts Exhibition

January 22 @ 10:00 am - February 16 @ 4:30 pm
Mon 04

Arts Council of Princeton Announces Three Award Nominations in the 2019 JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards

January 29 @ 11:00 am - February 20 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 04

Body and Object Exhibition

January 31 @ 10:00 am - February 14 @ 8:30 pm
Mon 04

Recycling Day for Princeton residents

February 4
Mon 04

D&R Greenway Art Exhibit, Reception, New Trails App

February 4 @ 9:30 am - April 5 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 04

VAULTS BEDS GARDENS: Public Hedonics and Alternative Publicness

February 4 @ 5:30 pm - March 15 @ 5:30 pm
Tue 05

Princeton Little League Registration

February 5
Tue 05

‘From a Child’s Perspective’ Fine Art Rare Nature Photography by Tasha O’Neill

February 5 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: