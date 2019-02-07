Deadline for NJ candidates to file to run in primary races is April 1

If you would like to run for a seat on the Princeton Council or another elected office such as county freeholder in the primary races this June, the deadline to file your candidate petition with the county clerk is 4 p.m. on April 1.

The voter registration deadline for the primary election is May 14. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 28. The deadline to apply in-person for a mail-in ballot is 3 p.m. on June 3.

Primary election day is June 4. People who want to run as unaffiliated candidates in the November general election have until primary day to file petitions with the county clerk.



