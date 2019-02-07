The balances still remaining on all those Princeton Smart Cards add up to just under half a million dollars

Krystal Knapp2 min read54 mins agoAdd comment

Smart cards — they were left in drawers and glove boxes, forgotten in old wallets, or in some cases, tossed in the trash. Some owners are still holding on to them and using them to park in the Spring Street garage, while others are waiting for the end of April when they can get their balances transferred to the new municipal parking meter system.

Planet Princeton wanted to know just how much money is leftover on all of those Princeton smart cards out there. So last month, we filed a public records request using the state’s Open Public Records Act. A little over three weeks later, we were given a document containing the answer.

As of the end of 2018, $463,367.25 was the total outstanding balance for all Princeton smart cards combined. This figure includes the 10-percent bonus credits people were given on their cards. The municipality began issuing the cards in 2004.

Originally the town’s policy on the old smart cards was “use it or lose it”. The cards had to be used by the end of the year, or users would lose any money left on them. But after residents complained, officials extended the time the cards could be used in the Spring Street garage until April 30 of 2019. Many smart card users who don’t use the garage wanted their money back. A plan has been developed to allow for the transfer of any remaining balances to the new Princeton parking app after April 30, minus the 10 percent bonus, plus a fee.

Share your thoughts

Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone

Join Our Orbit

Receive Push Notifications

Click to subscribe to notifications

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Thu 07

Media Arts Exhibition

January 22 @ 10:00 am - February 16 @ 4:30 pm
Thu 07

Arts Council of Princeton Announces Three Award Nominations in the 2019 JerseyArts.com People’s Choice Awards

January 29 @ 11:00 am - February 20 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 07

Body and Object Exhibition

January 31 @ 10:00 am - February 14 @ 8:30 pm
Thu 07

D&R Greenway Art Exhibit, Reception, New Trails App

February 4 @ 9:30 am - April 5 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 07

VAULTS BEDS GARDENS: Public Hedonics and Alternative Publicness

February 4 @ 5:30 pm - March 15 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 07

Princeton Little League Registration

February 7
Thu 07

‘From a Child’s Perspective’ Fine Art Rare Nature Photography by Tasha O’Neill

February 7 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 07

Princeton University Student Sculpture Exhibition

February 7 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: