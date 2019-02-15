K-9 locates missing Robbinsville woman

Krystal Knapp1 min read1 hour agoAdd comment

A bloodhound named Goose who is a K-9 for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department located a missing woman in Robbinsville this week.

On Monday evening, the Robbinsville Police Department asked for help locating a distraught 42-year-old woman who had gone missing in the township . People were worried about her being outside as the temperature dropped to the low 30s.

“Officer Goose” picked up a scent quickly and tracked the woman through an open field and a horse pasture. Goose located her 35 to 40 feet inside of a bamboo grove.

The woman was treated by the local emergency squad and reunited with her family.

“We are pleased K-9 Goose quickly located this individual and saved her from harm,” Sheriff Jack Kemler said.

The county K-9 unit specializes in locating missing people, conducting criminal searches, detecting explosives, and tracking people. K-9 Sheriff’s Officer David Smithson, along with officers from the Robbinsville Police Department, managed the search.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic
The Princeton University Marching Band kicks off Communiversity 2017.
Yes, the New Carter Road bridge in Lawrence is finally open. No more detour. Story on Planet Princeton. #Lawrence #bridge #headachegone

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Fri 15

Princeton Little League Registration

February 15
Fri 15

VAULTS BEDS GARDENS: Public Hedonics and Alternative Publicness

February 15 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 15

Princeton University Media Arts Exhibition

February 15 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 15

Common Threads 7: Sanctuary

February 15 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 15

Conversation with Poet and Playwright Lemn Sissay

February 15 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Fri 15

D&R Greenway Art Exhibit, Reception, New Trails App

February 15 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Fri 15

Author Event: To Night Owl From Dogfish

February 15 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 15

Thirsty Thursdays: Miss Pumpkin’s Variety Show

February 15 @ 9:00 pm - February 16 @ 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: