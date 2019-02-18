Annual Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale set for March 15-19

The annual Bryn Mawy Wellesley Book Sale, one of the largest and oldest used book sales on the East Coast, will be held at Princeton Day School from March 15 to March 19. Proceeds from the sale are used to provide college scholarships to local students.

In 1931, a group of Bryn Mawr College graduates came up with the idea of raising scholarship money to help young women who couldn’t afford a college education. Selling used books seemed to be a great fit for Princeton. Volunteers called friends to ask them to donate books, and stored them in their garages until the annual sale. The sale grew over the years, but in 2000, a shortage of volunteers almost led to the end to the annual event. The Wellesley Club of Central New Jersey saved the day and offered to join forces with the Bryn Mawr group, and the name of the sale was changed to reflect the combined participation. Both alumnae groups now donate scholarship funds to their respective colleges from the proceeds of the sale.

Donations of books in good condition are being accepted at the organization’s warehouse behind 32 Vandeventer Ave. in Princeton Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon. The last day to donate books before the sale is Feb. 27. Donations will not be accepted Feb. 28 through April 2 while volunteers set up and run the sale. For a list of acceptable items to donate and more information about the sale, visit the Bryn Mawr Wellesley Book Sale website.

Book Sale Schedule

Friday, March 15 – Preview day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $25 per person



Saturday, March 16 – Regular day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Sunday, March 17 – Regular day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Monday, March 18 – Half price day (some exceptions apply). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesday, March 19 – $10 a box day (collector’s corner closed). 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets for preview day are $25 and are available online. On the last day of the sale, you can buy as many books as you’d like for just $10 a carton or $5 a bag.

Princeton Day School is located at 650 Great Road. For more information about the sale and directions, visit the book sale website.

