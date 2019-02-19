School board hires new assistant superintendent for Princeton Public Schools

Krystal Knapp
Michael Volpe

The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education voted recently to appoint Michael Volpe as the district’s new assistant superintendent for human resources. 

Volpe is currently the director of human resources for the Hillsborough Township Public Schools. He will assume his new responsibilities in Princeton on April 16. Volpe lives in Hillsborough with his wife and children.

“Mike brings a wealth of experience to his new role with us,“ said Superintendent Steve Cochrane. “During his career in education, he has excelled as a reading teacher, an English teacher, an English department chair, a high school vice principal, and, for more than a decade, as an elementary school principal. A true educator, Mike is someone who cares about great teaching and who cares about people.”

The assistant superintendent of human resources serves as an adviser to the superintendent and school board while managing the human resources, public information and community affairs operations of the district. 

In Hillsborough, Volpe introduced the practice of “instructional rounds” to bring teachers and administrators together for conversations about successful practices.  He also initiated a character education program that was recognized by the Rutgers University Center for Character Education.

Volpe will replace former assistant superintendent Lewis Goldstein, who retired from his position with the district at the end of January after 19 years of service. Judy Bronston is serving as the interim director of human resources until Volpe joins the district. 

