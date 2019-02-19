Why $25 is a fair price to pay for a manicure

Community Contributor4 min read2 hours ago2 comments

Sponsored Post by Jacqueline C. Fay
Grit + Polish

After more than two years in business, I recently raised prices at my Princeton nail and skin studio, Grit + Polish, including the most visible — the price of a basic manicure will be $25, up from $20. I must admit I am nervous about it because many customers chose a nail salon based on the manicure price.

But I must do it, despite knowing that some local nail salons charge about half that amount for a basic manicure with polish. My hope is that customers in the Princeton area will be willing to pay more for three key things offered by Grit + Polish:

1. High quality products
2. The cleanliness of the salon
3. Fair compensation for nail technicians

In fact, these are the pillars upon which I opened my business in late 2016. One year before, I had read a devastating exposé of the nail-salon industry in the New York Times that chronicled horrendous working and sanitation conditions of many low-priced salons. A new report on the nail industry in California has added statistics that are surprising to many people, although not me. It found that 61 percent of nail salon employees are paid below minimum wage, which is illegal of course; 89 percent are not paid overtime, also illegal.

After reading the 2015 Times article, I began a year-long process of researching the local industry. I visited most of my future competitors, and because I am bilingual, I was often able to talk confidentially with Latina technicians while on the job. Speaking Spanish in hushed tones, they confirmed for me that they were underpaid, had tips stolen, and were only allowed to provide pedicures, leaving the “higher status” manicures to the white or Asian workers in the same salons. This made me even more determined to do it the “right way” in the hope that customers would support this effort and commitment, particularly in a highly educated and progressive community like Princeton.

I also decided that I needed to provide hospital-grade sanitation equipment, and ventilation to minimize fumes that can harm clients and employees. And I committed to using only the highest quality products, principally from PCA and FarmHouse Fresh, a new brand offering natural, organic, and cruelty-free products.

What have I learned? Unfortunately, I can’t offer all that and to keep my prices at $20 per manicure, which is already on the high-end compared to many competitors. Other nail service prices need to go up as well. In the interest of transparency, I’d like to share with you sharing the costs of a basic manicure.

The biggest single item is labor. In keeping with my commitment to pay a living wage, my technicians are paid a significant base hourly rate plus a modest commission percentage. The total is about $20 per hour, or $10 per 30-minute manicure. In addition, I need to factor in downtime and payroll taxes, bringing the labor total to about $13 per manicure. I spend about $3 per manicure on supplies (acetone, oil, polish, lotions) and my overhead is about 28% of my revenue based on projections for 2019. As the table below indicates, I lose money at $20 and make a profit of just 8% on a manicure priced at $25.

Cost Structure for 30-minute manicure

ItemPrice
Base + Commission$10
Payroll taxes$1
Downtime$2
Supplies$3
Overhead$7
TOTAL$23

To be fair, there is room to improve on this as my business grows, reducing downtime and overhead—which includes not only rent but also utilities, equipment, and a receptionist/scheduler—as a percent of revenues. But I can’t imagine it would ever be possible to stay in business at $20 without abandoning the core principles of my business: Paying a fair wage, offering a healthy environment for my customers and employees, and using high-quality products.

The nail industry is booming, growing at twice the rate of the national economy. Demand is driven, of course, by a desire to have healthy and attractive nails. But I think an even bigger reason is our need for the human touch, which is why nail salons are immune to the trend toward automation that is impacting so many industries. The human connection is fundamental to what we do.

Which is why I think it is so important that the person on the other side of the table–your nail technician–is compensated fairly and provided with a safe work environment. We’re doing more than delivering a manicure. We’re taking care of each other.

Princeton’s Grit + Polish Nail and Skin Studio
Enjoy our cruelty-free products from FarmHouse Fresh
160 Witherspoon St.
Princeton, NJ
www.gritandpolish.com
609-924-1549

Please share your thoughts on this story.

2 comments

  • And that’s exactly why I am a returning grit+polish customer. Thank you Jackie for running a business that I can feel good about being a customer at.

This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Tue 19

Princeton Little League Registration

February 19
Wed 20

VAULTS BEDS GARDENS: Public Hedonics and Alternative Publicness

February 20 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 20

Wacky Wednesday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

February 20 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 20

Princeton Human Services Commission Monthly Public Meeting

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 20

Discussion: What is Princeton Doing to Be Climate Resilient?

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 20

Opportunity: Sing the Cherubini Requiem

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - April 17 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 20

Opportunity: Sing the Cherubini Requiem

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - April 17 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 20

Torah on Tap Men’s Group

February 20 @ 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: