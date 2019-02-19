Winter storm watch in effect Wednesday for the Princeton region

Krystal Knapp1 min read10 hours agoAdd comment
Map source: the National Weather Service

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night for Central New Jersey and Bucks County.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly is predicting three to five inches of snow and a light glaze of ice that will make driving hazardous.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Check back for updates, event cancellations and more Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud
Black bear taking a dip in Lawrenceville pool today. Video posted on Planet Princeton website. #swimmingpoolfun #beardaysofsummer
Tom Kean, a popular NJ governor, was in #Princeton today to support the Coalition to Save Westminster Choir College. Read the full story on PlanetPrinceton.com #westminster #choralmusic

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Tue 19

Princeton Little League Registration

February 19
Tue 19

Princeton Board of Health Monthly Public Meeting

February 19 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 19

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

February 19 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 20

VAULTS BEDS GARDENS: Public Hedonics and Alternative Publicness

February 20 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 20

Wacky Wednesday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

February 20 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 20

Princeton Human Services Commission Monthly Public Meeting

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 20

Discussion: What is Princeton Doing to Be Climate Resilient?

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 20

Opportunity: Sing the Cherubini Requiem

February 20 @ 7:00 pm - April 17 @ 7:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: