Winter storm watch in effect Wednesday for the Princeton region

Map source: the National Weather Service

A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night for Central New Jersey and Bucks County.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly is predicting three to five inches of snow and a light glaze of ice that will make driving hazardous.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Check back for updates, event cancellations and more Tuesday evening and Wednesday.