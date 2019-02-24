Second Rutgers University student diagnosed with meningitis

Krystal Knapp2 min read19 hours agoAdd comment

Two students student at Rutgers University in New Brunswick have been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis this month.

The second student, who was hospitalized on Feb. 23, is receiving treatment. Rutgers Student Health Services is coordinating its response with local, regional and state health officials. People who had close contact with the student are being notified so they can receive antibiotics as a preventative measure, school officials said.

Testing is being done to determine the specific type of meningococcal bacteria that caused the infection.

Earlier this month, a student was hospitalized with serogroup B meningococcal disease. Public health officials are conducting an investigation to determine if the cases might be linked.

The vaccine routinely given to protect against meningococcal disease protects against four serogroups – A, C, W, and Y. This vaccine does not provide protection against serogroup B meningococcal disease. There are currently two licensed vaccines that protect against serogroup B meningococcal disease.

School officials are encouraging members of the university community to pay increased attention to personal hygiene practices such as handwashing, covering of mouths when coughing, and avoiding sharing of drinks and utensils with others.

Members of the university community who experience symptoms or have health concerns should visit their health care providers. Students can visit Rutgers Student Health Centers during health center hours. Locations and hours can be found at health.rutgers.edu/locations.

In case of an emergency, call 911. Anyone with symptoms of meningococcal disease such as a rash, headache, stiff neck, or fever should get evaluated as soon as possible. While meningococcal disease is treatable with antibiotics, treatment must be started quickly.

More information about meningococcal disease is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 25

Science on Tap: Macroeconomics of Border Taxes

February 25 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 26

Tax Help: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide (by appointment only)

February 26 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 26

History of Science Lecture Series at the Institute for Advanced Study

February 26 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tue 26

Writers Support Group

February 26 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tue 26

Impact Investing — Capital that Makes a Difference

February 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 26

The Art of Gardening at Chanticleer

February 26 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 26

Princeton Public Schools Board of Education Public Meeting

February 26 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 26

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

February 26 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: