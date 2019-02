Harriette Brainard’s Palm Trees at Night is one of many photos on display at the D&R Greenway for the Stony Brook Garden Club exhibition.

The Stony Brook Garden Club has announced the winners of the 2019 juried exhibition of members’ nature photography.

This year’s prizes are awarded to Lisa Granozio, Harriette Brainard, and Nell Haughton.

The exhibition is on display through March in the Olivia Rainbow Gallery of D&R Greenway Land Trust, which is located at One Preservation Place in Princeton off Rosedale Road.