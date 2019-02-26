Another groping incident takes place in downtown Princeton



At about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman was groped on Franklin Avenue near Walnut Lane, police said.

A 19-year-old reported to police that she was walking west on Franklin Avenue approaching Walnut Lane when someone approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

The victim describes the suspect as a possibly Hispanic-looking male who is about 5’ 4”, and is heavy set with a medium skin tone. He was wearing a black skull cap or cap-type hat. He may or may not be driving a white pickup truck of an unknown make and model.

Several similar incidents have taken place in Princeton over the last few years. It is unclear if all the incidents are related. Relatives of girls who have been groped have told Planet Princeton the incidents affected the girls long-term and made them afraid to walk in their neighborhoods or town alone. In at least one case, a suspect was identified but was not prosecuted because he allegedly has a developmental disability.

Please contact the Princeton Police Department at 609-921-2100, ext. 0 if you witnessed this incident or you have any information about the incident.

