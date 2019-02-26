Another groping incident takes place in downtown Princeton

Krystal Knapp1 min read7 hours ago1 comment


At about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman was groped on Franklin Avenue near Walnut Lane, police said.

A 19-year-old reported to police that she was walking west on Franklin Avenue approaching Walnut Lane when someone approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks.

The victim describes the suspect as a possibly Hispanic-looking male who is about 5’ 4”, and is heavy set with a medium skin tone. He was wearing a black skull cap or cap-type hat. He may or may not be driving a white pickup truck of an unknown make and model.

Several similar incidents have taken place in Princeton over the last few years. It is unclear if all the incidents are related. Relatives of girls who have been groped have told Planet Princeton the incidents affected the girls long-term and made them afraid to walk in their neighborhoods or town alone. In at least one case, a suspect was identified but was not prosecuted because he allegedly has a developmental disability.

Please contact the Princeton Police Department at 609-921-2100, ext. 0 if you witnessed this incident or you have any information about the incident.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

1 comment
Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« February 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Tue 26

Writers Support Group

February 26 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tue 26

Impact Investing — Capital that Makes a Difference

February 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 26

The Art of Gardening at Chanticleer

February 26 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 26

Princeton Public Schools Board of Education Public Meeting

February 26 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 26

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

February 26 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 27

Biotech Accounting & Tax Planning

February 27 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wed 27

Wacky Wednesday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

February 27 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 27

Movies for Adults – Hostiles (2017)

February 27 @ 1:30 pm - 4:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: