Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.

Princeton area delayed openings and cancellations for Monday, March 4 (updated 6:30 a.m.)

Krystal Knapp2 min read10 hours ago5 comments

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties due to the winter storm.

Area police departments are reminding residents to remove vehicles from roads so that the snow can be cleared.

There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all state offices for non-essential personnel on Monday, March 4.

The Princeton Public Library will open at 11 a.m.

Schools

Many area school districts will have delayed openings on Monday. Princeton, Princeton Charter, Princeton Friends, Princeton Day School, Stuart Country Day, Hopewell Valley Regional, East Windsor Regional, Ewing, Hamilton, South Brunswick, and West Windsor-Plainsboro will have a 90-minute delayed opening. Montgomery, Trenton, and Lawrence will have a two-hour delayed opening. The Lewis School is slated to open at 10 a.m. The Hun School will open at 9:30 a.m.

The Lawrenceville School will be closed on Monday.

All Rutgers University campuses will open at noon. Mercer County Community College will open at 11 a.m. The College of New Jersey will have a two-hour delayed opening. Administrative offices and Gitenstein Library will open at 10:30 a.m. On-campus classes will begin at 11 a.m.

Transit

All NJ Transit Access Link transfer trips for Monday are cancelled due to the storm.

Systemwide cross honoring in effect today on NJ Transit rail, bus and light rail as well as private carrier buses

Will will update this post as more information becomes available.

Please share your thoughts on this story.

5 comments

  • Thanks. Don’t know other words to express my feelings. Good work. Keep it on. We wish you & Highly Appreciate.

  • Every time it’s the same story. If you are ahead of the snow-game, you’re a bad governor; if you’re behind the snow-game, you’re a bad governor.

  • Thanks, as always, for keeping us up to date, Planet Princeton- our “go to” place!

    Morning classes are canceled at Princeton Center for a Yoga & Health.

    We hope to open for evening classes and ask folks to check in later in the day or on our Facebook page, PrincetonYoga.

Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud

Join Our Orbit

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Mon 04

Recycling Day for Princeton residents

March 4
Mon 04

Dine Out to Stamp Out Hunger

March 4
Mon 04

Guided Meditation

March 4 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Mon 04

Documentary – Batkid Begins (2015)

March 4 @ 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Tue 05

Tax Help: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide (by appointment only)

March 5 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 05

History of Science Lecture Series at the Institute for Advanced Study

March 5 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tue 05

Reimagining Morven & its Historic Gardens

March 5 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

March 5 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: