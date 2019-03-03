Princeton area delayed openings and cancellations for Monday, March 4 (updated 6:30 a.m.)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties due to the winter storm.

Area police departments are reminding residents to remove vehicles from roads so that the snow can be cleared.

There will be a two-hour delayed opening for all state offices for non-essential personnel on Monday, March 4.

The Princeton Public Library will open at 11 a.m.

Schools

Many area school districts will have delayed openings on Monday. Princeton, Princeton Charter, Princeton Friends, Princeton Day School, Stuart Country Day, Hopewell Valley Regional, East Windsor Regional, Ewing, Hamilton, South Brunswick, and West Windsor-Plainsboro will have a 90-minute delayed opening. Montgomery, Trenton, and Lawrence will have a two-hour delayed opening. The Lewis School is slated to open at 10 a.m. The Hun School will open at 9:30 a.m.

The Lawrenceville School will be closed on Monday.

All Rutgers University campuses will open at noon. Mercer County Community College will open at 11 a.m. The College of New Jersey will have a two-hour delayed opening. Administrative offices and Gitenstein Library will open at 10:30 a.m. On-campus classes will begin at 11 a.m.

Transit

All NJ Transit Access Link transfer trips for Monday are cancelled due to the storm.

Systemwide cross honoring in effect today on NJ Transit rail, bus and light rail as well as private carrier buses

Will will update this post as more information becomes available.