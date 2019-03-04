Photo: John Witherspoon Middle School Student wins gold medal at national field hockey tournament

John Witherspoon Middle School student Ishaq Inayat scored two goals and won a gold medal competing at the USA Field Hockey National Indoor Hockey Tournament in Virginia Feb. 22 to 24. The sixth grader has been playing field hockey since he was seven years old. He started playing in Copenhagen, Denmark. He also participates in track and soccer, but his first love is field hockey. He plays field hockey and trains at Centercourt Club & Sports in Lawrence. Photo: Ishaq Inayat carries the ball up the court in the semi-finals of USA Field Hockey’s National Indoor Hockey Hockey Tournament in Richmond, Va.



