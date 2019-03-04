Photo: John Witherspoon Middle School Student wins gold medal at national field hockey tournament

Princeton, NJLocal Weather Alerts
John Witherspoon Middle School student Ishaq Inayat scored two goals and won a gold medal competing at the USA Field Hockey National Indoor Hockey Tournament in Virginia Feb. 22 to 24. The sixth grader has been playing field hockey since he was seven years old. He started playing in Copenhagen, Denmark. He also participates in track and soccer, but his first love is field hockey. He plays field hockey and trains at Centercourt Club & Sports in Lawrence. Photo: Ishaq Inayat carries the ball up the court in the semi-finals of USA Field Hockey’s National Indoor Hockey Hockey Tournament in Richmond, Va.

Seen at 42nd subway while walking to the S train. #tgif
Stay in if you can! Princeton area roads were slippery when we were out. #winter #snow #nj #princeton
This Tues. at 6 pm - public forum with NJ Transit regarding Dinky train restoration. Meeting is at the station. #dinky #trains #princeton #njtransit #nj #commuter
Volunteers gearing up and organizing books for the Bryn Mawr Wellesley book sale next month. Books accepted until Feb. 27. #princeton #books #scholarships
Aunt Chubby’s in Hopewell Borough is finally open again. The space is beautiful. Story to be posted soon.
It’s great to finally get outside and make some Vitamin D today! @designatdohmalley
Grand opening celebration at the @oldyorkcellars tasting room @qbmall today. @oinkandmoo_bbq is serving sliders and tacos until 6.
Congrats to Small World. Happy 25th. What did we ever do without you?! It was a coffee desert before Dec. 1993.
Holiday cheer on Nassau Street on front of Hamilton Jewelers.
Small World Coffee accepting donations for hurricane victims until Sat. noon.
The book sale at the Princeton Public Library is in full swing. So crowded it's hard to move around. Sale today and tomorrow.#princeton #books
Congrats to PHS senior Derek DiGregorio on receiving his diploma last night. Derek, who has a rare genetic disorder, was able to walk with the help of an exoskeleton, with his mom and brother by his side. #princetonproud

Events Calendar

« March 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Tue 05

Dine Out to Stamp Out Hunger

March 5
Tue 05

Tax Help: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide (by appointment only)

March 5 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 05

History of Science Lecture Series at the Institute for Advanced Study

March 5 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tue 05

Reimagining Morven & its Historic Gardens

March 5 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

 International Folk Dance with the Princeton Folk Dance Group

March 5 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 06

Health Screenings

March 6 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wed 06

Wacky Wednesday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

March 6 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 06

Conversation with Kurt Deutsch

March 6 @ 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
