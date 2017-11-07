Behrend, Deutsch, Tuck-Ponder appear to win Princeton School Board Race

Beth Behrend was the top vote getter in the race for three seats on the Princeton School Board with 3,100 votes. Jessica Deutsch came in second with 2,983 votes, and Michele Tuck-Ponder came in third with 2,773 votes.

Jenny Ludmer received 2,118 votes, and Julie Ramirez received 2,062 votes. James Fields received 1,192 votes.

The results are the unofficial results from the Mercer County Clerk’s office. About 800 mail-in ballots are not counted yet though.

The three new members will serve three-year terms on the board.