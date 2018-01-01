Planet Princeton
Photos

Photo of the Day: Bald Eagles

13 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
1 comment

Reader George Rambow spotted a pair of bald eagles near Princeton Seminary’s apartments in  West Windsor, in the woods between the apartments and the D&R Canal. The eagles were perched there for about an hour Monday morning.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

  • Yvonne Stecky

    what a beautifut discovery! thanks for capturing and sharing…

