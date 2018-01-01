Photo of the Day: Bald Eagles

Reader George Rambow spotted a pair of bald eagles near Princeton Seminary’s apartments in West Windsor, in the woods between the apartments and the D&R Canal. The eagles were perched there for about an hour Monday morning.
Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.
