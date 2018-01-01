Savory Spice Shop in downtown Princeton closes for good

The Savory Spice Shop on Spring Street in Princeton has closed down for good after being in business for six years.

“The shop was really about our passion and love of cooking, and food flavors,” said Jon Hague, who owned the shop with his wife, Janet Hague, who also works at the Princeton Public Library.

“There was an opportunity for a shop in Princeton, and it seemed like a natural fit for us. We like the town, and it seemed like a good place to be,” Jon Hague said.

Savory Spice is the latest shop to close in downtown Princeton. CoolVines, located in the building next door, also announced that it will be closing early this year. The Peacock Inn announced today that it will remain a hotel, but has closed its restaurant. Hulit’s Shoes on Nassau Street recently closed after 88 years in business.

Competition from online retailers is the main reason the Hagues decided to close the Savory Spice Shop.

“There has been a significant shift to online sales. We probably should have seen it coming. It’s so easy to just click and have things shipped to your home. Once people know what flavors they like, they do just that,” Jon Hague said.

Hague said that the spot on Spring Street was always a bit big for the spice shop, and that parking for customers in town has always been an issue.

He has also become involved in another business, and said he had a “get real” moment where he realized it was time to focus on growing that business. “I don’t have time for both,” he said.

Savory Spice is part of a small franchise. Hague said people can still visit Savory Spice shops in Westfield and at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, Pa.

“It was a tough decision, a very emotional decision,” Hague said of calling it quits on Spring Street. “We love the shop, our customers, our employees. People have been fantastic. Our landlord has been great. We couldn’t have asked for more than that. It’s tough to go.”