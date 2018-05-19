Planet Princeton
Memorial service for James Floyd, Sr. to be held in June

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Jim Floyd

A public memorial service for former Princeton Township mayor James Floyd, Sr. will be held some time in June. The date is still being determined. The funeral service for Floyd will be a private service.

“The family appreciates the overwhelming number of expressions of love and admiration for Jim Floyd and his life of service to all,” said family members in a joint written statement. “We also ask for your understanding regarding funeral and memorial service arrangements.”

A public memorial service will be held in the middle of June. “It will be a day of remembrance and celebration of a man of courage and a life well lived,” family members said in the statement. “Everyone will be welcome. Details will be shared when they are finalized.”

“With regret and much consideration, the family has decided that the funeral for Jim Floyd will have to be a private funeral,” family members said.

Floyd,  a community activist who was also the first African-American mayor of Princeton, died Monday. He was 96. Floyd served on numerous boards and led neighborhood organizations up until a few years before his death.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

