Motorcyclist killed in Route 1 crash early Monday

Just after midnight on Monday, a motorcyclist died after being struck by a Volkswagon Jetta as he was crossing Route 1 at Franklin Corner Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling on Bakers Basin Road and crossing Route to Franklin Corner Road when he was struck, police said. The driver of the Volkswagon was traveling south on Route 1.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist pending notification of family members. The driver of the Volkswagon, a 35-year-old Hamilton resident, was not injured.

No charges have been filed in the case. The crash is being investigated by Police Officer James

Gorski, Det. Daniel Gladney, and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Lawrence Township Police Det. Daniel Gladney at 609 844-7133.

Like this: Like Loading...