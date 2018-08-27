Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist killed in Route 1 crash early Monday

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
image_pdfimage_print

Just after midnight on Monday, a motorcyclist died after being struck by a Volkswagon Jetta as he was crossing Route 1 at Franklin Corner Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling on Bakers Basin Road and crossing Route to Franklin Corner Road when he was struck, police said. The driver of the Volkswagon was traveling south on Route 1.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the motorcyclist pending notification of family members. The driver of the Volkswagon, a 35-year-old Hamilton resident, was not injured.

No charges have been filed in the case. The crash is being investigated by Police Officer James
Gorski, Det. Daniel Gladney, and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Lawrence Township Police Det. Daniel Gladney at 609 844-7133.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Mon 27

New Jersey Gay Men’s Chorus Summer Sing

August 27 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tue 28

Tuesday Storytime at Barnes and Noble

August 28 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am
Tue 28

Closing Reception for HomeFront ArtSpace Artists Exhibition

August 28 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Tue 28

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

August 28 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 28

Yikes! What is Happening to My Body? A Puberty Talk for Boys

August 28 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 28

Central Jersey Story Slam

August 28 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 29

Twilight Tours of Morven

August 29 @ 6:00 pm
Wed 29

Princeton Learning Cooperative Open House

August 29 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 30

Princeton Farmers’ Market

August 30 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 30

Pontoon Boat Nature Tours at the Mercer County Park Marina

August 30 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thu 30

Capital City Farmers Market

August 30 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 30

‘Serenity’ Art Exhibition Opening Reception at Capital Health Hopewell

August 30 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Events Calendar

« August 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Mon 27

New Jersey Gay Men’s Chorus Summer Sing

August 27 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tue 28

Tuesday Storytime at Barnes and Noble

August 28 @ 10:30 am - 11:00 am
Tue 28

Closing Reception for HomeFront ArtSpace Artists Exhibition

August 28 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Tue 28

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

August 28 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 28

Yikes! What is Happening to My Body? A Puberty Talk for Boys

August 28 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: