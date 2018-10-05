Planet Princeton
Nelson glass moving to West Windsor

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Nelson Glass on 45 Spring Street in downtown Princeton

Nelson Glass & Aluminum Co., one of the longest-running businesses in downtown Princeton, is moving to West Windsor Nov. 1.

The store, which specializes in custom glass services, shower doors, and windows, has been in Princeton for 66 years. Bob Nelson founded Nelson Glass & Aluminum Co. in 1949 and his daughter, Robbie, took over the business 35 years later. Nelson Glass owns its own building on Spring Street and a house next door, according to property tax records.

Nelson Glass is one of several long-time Princeton businesses to move or close down in the last few years.  Hulit Shoes on Nassau Street closed last December after 88 years in Princeton.

 

