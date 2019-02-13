Princeton Council votes to approve police officer settlements

The Princeton Council on Monday night voted unanimously to approve legal settlements with several police officers who accused a former chief of harassment, discrimination, and creating a hostile work environment.

Officials voted to authorize the municipality’s insurance carriers to settle lawsuits with Sharon Papp, Daniel Chitren, Carol Raymond and Christopher Donnelly for unspecified amounts. The council voted to settle the suits with those four officers for amounts “acceptable to the municipal excess liability fund, within the combined limits of Princeton’s primary and excess liability policies.”

Published reports have listed a $1.3 million settlement figure for Papp, but that amount has not yet been confirmed by officials. Officials said the settlement amounts have been agreed to tentatively, but must be approved by the municipal excess liability fund and the amounts will then be made public. Officials declined to comment further because the agreements have not been finalized.

Princeton taxpayers are on the hook for insurance deductibles, co-insurance payments, and all the legal fees the municipality has paid its lawyers in the case since 2013.

As part of the settlement, the municipality did not admit any guilt or liability. The settlement is contingent upon receiving signed releases from the officers who were plaintiffs.

The council approved specific payment amounts for two of the officers, Christopher Quaste and Michael Bender. Quaste will received $150,000 and Bender will receive $125,000.

The officers alleged that David Dudeck, the former chief of Princeton Borough and the first chief of the consolidated Princeton, engaged in a continuing pattern of gender discrimination, sexual orientation discrimination, disability discrimination and harassment that was abusive and created a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit against the town and Dudeck was filed four months after the Princeton Council and Dudeck entered into a separation agreement that allowed him to retire. As part of the agreement, the police union withdrew allegations its members made against Dudeck, and the Mercer County Prosecutor agreed not to investigate charges previously made by the union. Under the agreement, both Dudeck and the town were barred from any future litigation regarding his employment, and Dudeck was forbidden from discussing the agreement.

At the time the settlement was made, the mayor and some council members praised the agreement, saying it would protect everyone from future legal liability and that the police department could “begin a new chapter.” But town officials never obtained individual agreements from the officers involved.


