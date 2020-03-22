Photos

Photos: Today in Princeton, March 21

three chickens on Route 206
Three chickens on Carter Road Sunday morning apparently did not heed the governor’s advice to stay at home and flew the coop instead. Photo submitted by a reader.
Walking around campus and enjoying the fresh air. Photo by Shannon Hoffman. 
Witherspoon Street. Photo by Nick Cooper.

