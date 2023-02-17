Princeton vigil slated for anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Princet0n-based Coalition for Peace Action will host a vigil from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 on Palmer Square to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine and call for a “diplomatic surge” to prevent endless war and nuclear war.

Organizers said the vigil will begin with those gathered holding posters in silence along Nassau Street for about the first 40 minutes. At about 12:40 p.m., a short rally with speakers will take place until about 1 p.m. The rally will take place in Tiger Park on the square.

“As part of its Diplomacy Not War Campaign, the Coalition for Peace Action has been advocating for a diplomatic surge for some time,” said the Rev. Robert Moore, executive director of the Coalition for Peace Action. “But the Ukraine war has reached a stalemate and is in grave danger of becoming yet another endless war, or even a nuclear war, if there isn’t a ceasefire leading to permanently ending it.”

More said the first anniversary of the war is an important time to visibly advocate for a diplomatic surge. He said new developments suggest great danger, with reliable reporting that Russia’s northern fleet is deploying nuclear weapons for the first time in 33 years. But there is also increased hope with the news that the United Nations General Assembly will vote on a Ukraine-supported ceasefire resolution Feb. 23.

Three days before the anniversary, the Coalition for Peace Action will have an e-alert enabling supporters of a diplomatic surge to email or call their representatives urging them to also speak out in support of such a solution. That alert will be posted at peacecoalition.org in the “Take Action” section at the top.