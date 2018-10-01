Dafna Kendal and Betsy Kalber-Baglio for School Board

Dafna Kendal (“I” on the ballot) and Betsy Kalber Baglio (“L” on the ballot) are running for re-election to the Princeton Board of Education.

We have been working together for all Princeton students. Following is a list of positive changes we have implemented in the past 3 years:

• A productive working relationship with labor union leadership, including three carefully crafted labor union contracts approved through 2020 with no disruption to our teaching and learning communities;

• Increased communication with and the negotiation of voluntary payments from non-public institutions, including the Institute for Advanced Study;

• A more intentional focus on the needs of students and their parents at the transitional grades of Kindergarten, 6th & 9th;

• Consistent and unprecedented dialogue related to race and equity throughout the district;

• The creation of a board committee to ensure that our equity work remains at the forefront;

• Support for our administrators’ hiring of a more diverse staff (30% of the new hires in 2018 are educators of color).

• A modified homework policy to promote deeper learning and meaningful work;

• A later start time (8:20 AM) at Princeton High School;

• Policy changes that impact students’ experience, such as the Wellness Policy and Dress Code Policy

• Increased transparency and communication between the Board and the community (such as the summary of monthly Board meetings that are sent to all PPS parents and staff with a link to the video recording of the Board meeting);

• Approved additional guidance counselor and LDTC at Princeton High School and a Special Education Supervisor to work with grades 9-12+;

• Quarterly “Meet the Board” sessions to better engage the community in the work of the Board;

• The development of a plan to address the district’s rising enrollment and needs of our aging facilities;

• New opportunities for parents and the community to provide feedback about their experiences.

ABOUT DAFNA

A lifelong resident of New Jersey, Dafna and her family moved to Princeton in 2011 so that her children could attend Princeton Public Schools. She and her husband Frank have two children in the district, at John Witherspoon and Princeton High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and History from Lehigh University, a Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall University School of Law, and is admitted to practice law in New Jersey. Dafna has been an active volunteer in the Princeton community: she is a founding trustee of the Princeton Children’s Fund and has been mentoring a first generation Princeton High School student for the past 3 years through the Give Back Program. Before joining the Board, Dafna spent several years coaching her daughter’s softball team and volunteering at Littlebrook Elementary School. Dafna can be found most mornings at Small World Coffee.

DAFNA’S BOARD OF EDUCATION EXPERIENCE & LEADERSHIP:

2017 Vice President

2018 Chair of Committees

Chair of the Facilities Committee (2017 & 2018)

Chair of the ad hoc Alternative Revenue Committee (2017 & 2018)

Co-Chair of the Policy Committee (2017)

member of the Finance Committee (2016)

member of the Student Achievement Committee (2017 & 2018)

member of the Equity Committee (2018)

ABOUT BETSY

Betsy is an educator who is a proud public school graduate from her Massachusetts hometown. She earned a certificate in the Program in Teacher Preparation while an undergraduate at Princeton University, holds a master’s degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and has worked as a public school teacher and K-12 educational consultant. Betsy and her husband, Steve, have two sons in the Princeton Public Schools (at Community Park and John Witherspoon) and she has been an active PPS parent volunteer since they moved to Princeton in 2011. Prior to joining the Board, Betsy launched the first array of after school clubs at Community Park School, advocated for the pilot launch of Community Park’s dual language Immersion program, and was on the 2015 Princeton Public Schools’ Strategic Planning Steering Committee. You may recognize Betsy from her boys’ swim meets and baseball games.

BETSY’S BOARD OF EDUCATION EXPERIENCE & LEADERSHIP:

2018 Vice President

2017 Chair of Committees

Chair of the Student Achievement Committee (2017 & 2018)

Chair of the Equity Committee (2018)

Co-Chair of the Policy Committee (2017)

member of the Personnel Committee (2016, 2017, 2018)

member of the ad hoc Alternative Revenue Committee (2017 & 2018)

IF RE-ELECTED, we will focus on improving communication, maintaining a productive working relationship with all three labor unions and continuing to focus on equity for all. They remain committed to working together for all students.

DAFNA KENDAL

(I) on the ballot

BETSY BAGLIO

(L) ON THE BALLOT

Please contact us if you have questions about our campaign or the board of education for the Princeton Public Schools. You can reach Dafna at dkendal AT comcast.net. You can also follow us on Facebook and send us a message there.

