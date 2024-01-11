This program hosted by the Mercer County Library System is virtual and will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.

During this workshop we will discuss the 10 things that organized kitchens all have in common. A little bit of decluttering, organizing, and labeling can truly transform your kitchen space. There are so many different inexpensive ideas to try! Presented by Olga St. Pierre, a licensed real estate agent. Please visit www.mcl.org to register to receive the link to the program.