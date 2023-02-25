2023 Oscar Shorts Film Festival

The Trenton Film Society is offering movie buffs the chance to see the Oscar-nominated short films of 2022, in the categories of live-action, animated, and documentary. A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. Predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! Trailer available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_sWJNh4Zqk.

Showings will be in person (masks encouraged but not required) at the Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton on Friday, February 24, at 6:30 PM for films in the documentary category, and Saturday, February 25 at 1:00 PM (live-action), 3:30 PM (animation), and 6:00 PM (live-action). Note that due to a previously scheduled presentation by the Passage Theatre at Mill Hill, the Oscar Shorts program will not be shown the same weekend as the Oscar broadcast on Sunday, March 12.

Buy your tickets through the Trenton Film Society website at http://trentonfilmsociety.org/. Tickets are $20 for the jumbo showing (166 minutes) of documentaries on Friday, and $12 for a single program or $20 for an animated and live-action double feature on Saturday. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be served between programs. At the showings, you will get a ballot for marking your choices for the Oscar winner. Correct guesses for winners in each category will be entered into a drawing for an all-access pass to the Trenton Film Festival in June.

Films in the documentary category tackle important social and environmental issues around the world, from the chilling (literally) Haulout (UK/Russia) about climate change in the Arctic, to the heartwarming Elephant Whisperers (India), which follows an indigenous couple who fall in love with Raghu, an orphaned elephant given into their care, and tirelessly work to ensure his recovery and survival. Two character studies enhance the program: Jay Rosenblatt filmed his daughter Ella on her birthday in the same spot, asking the same questions, for seventeen years. What results in How Do You Measure a Year? (US) is a unique chance to see a young woman come into focus physically, mentally, and emotionally over time. Stranger at the Gate (US) portrays a marine filled with hatred for Muslims who plots to bomb an Indiana mosque. When he comes face to face with the immigrants he seeks to kill, however, the story takes a shocking twist toward compassion, grace, and forgiveness. Stepping back into history, The Martha Mitchell Effect (US) is an archival documentary portrait of the unlikeliest of whistleblowers: Martha Mitchell, a Republican cabinet wife who was gaslighted by the Nixon administration to keep her quiet. It offers a female gaze on Watergate through the voice of the woman herself. This program is rated PG-13/R for adult themes and runs 166 minutes, and will include a short intermission.

The live-action category spans the world, with nominees from the UK, Luxembourg, Denmark, Italy, and Norway. Based on an acclaimed graphic novel, Ivalu (Denmark) narrates a little sister’s search for the missing Ivalu through the stunning and forbidding landscape of Greenland. Night Ride (Norway) was winner of Best Narrative Short at the Tribeca Film Festival. On a cold night in December, Ebba waits for the tram. An unpredictable turn of events transforms the ride home into something she was not expecting. Le Pupille (Italy/US), from Disney+, producer Alfonso Cuarón, and writer/director Alice Rohrwacher (Happy as Lazarro, My Brilliant Friend), takes place in a strict Catholic boarding school at Christmas. When the nuns encourage the girls to give up a special holiday cake, anarchy breaks out. In The Red Suitcase (Luxembourg), an Iranian girl decides to remove her headscarf/hijab in a life-changing situation. An Irish Goodbye (UK) reunites two estranged brothers following the death of their mother. They find a list of places she wanted to visit before she died and decide to take her ashes on a quixotic road trip. The rest of the program highlights women’s experiences. The live-action program is rated PG-13 and runs 115 minutes.

The animated category is always an audience favorite. A young telemarketer in the stop-motion animation An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It (Australia) is confronted by a mysterious talking ostrich, from whom he learns that the universe is stop motion animation. He must put aside his dwindling toaster sales and focus on convincing his colleagues of his terrifying discovery. The Flying Sailor (Canada) tells the remarkable true story of a sailor who, blown skyward from the docks after an explosion caused by two ships colliding in Halifax harbor, flew a distance of two kilometers before landing uphill, naked and unharmed. In the visually striking Ice Merchants (Portugal/France/UK) a father and his son parachute-jump from their vertiginous cold house, attached to a cliff, to go to the village on the ground, far away, where they sell the ice they produce daily. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (UK), based on the picture book of the same name, is a story of kindness, courage, and hope in traditional hand-drawn animation, following the unlikely friendship of the title characters as they journey in search of the boy’s home. The last film in the program, My Year of Dicks, is not suitable for children. There will be a short pause before the film screens to allow younger audience members to leave. The film was based on Pamela Ribon’s 2017 comedic memoir Notes to Boys: And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public, about an imaginative fifteen-year-old stubbornly determined to lose her virginity despite the pathetic pickings in the outskirts of Houston in the early 1990s. The animation program is rated PG/R, and runs 97 minutes long.

Please join us for these thought-provoking films.