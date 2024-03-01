January 25th, 2024 – YWCA Princeton is pleased to announce its 2024 Tribute to Women Gala at the Marriott at Forrestal on Friday March 1, 2024. To mark the 40th anniversary of this event, we invite you to meet us on the dance floor in your best persimmon to celebrate this momentous occasion and the contributions of women in our community as well as the work of YWCA Princeton. We are thrilled to honor four women spearheading change across Mercer County. The efforts of these women have propelled positive change, inspired future generations, and uplifted our community in countless ways. The honorees are:

• Elizabeth Koehler – Managing Director, BlackRock

• Isabelle Lambotte – President and Co-Founder, Share My Meals

• Kim McNear – Executive Director, Anchor House Inc.

• Lisa Skeete Tatum – Founder and CEO, Landit