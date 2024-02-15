Share your story, your poetry, or your prose. This month’s theme is “It’s Not That Kind of Party.”

Story & Verse provides a warm and welcoming spotlight for both emerging and established artists in our Solley Theater, an intimate space in the heart of Downtown Princeton.

JOIN US AS A PERFORMER:

Prepare a story, poem, or spoken word piece up to 5 minutes in length and (at least loosely) related to the theme. Arrive by 6:45 p.m. to add your name to the hat. No previous experience or pre-registration is necessary.

Optional: we will record your piece and upload to the Arts Council’s YouTube channel and social media platforms.

JOIN US IN THE AUDIENCE:

Take the elevator or stairs to the Solley Theater on the top floor of our Paul Robeson Center for the Arts.

Optional: participate from your seat with a Micro Story. Read the printed prompt based on the evening’s theme and respond with a super concise story (just a line or two!) that answers the question. Brass Rabbit will read your story at the mic, as time allows.

Find a seat and enjoy the performances. We kick off shortly after 7 p.m.

Questions? Let us know at info@artscouncilofprinceton.org